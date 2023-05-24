Kiev troops shelled DPR 20 times in past day, eight injured

DONETSK, May 24. /TASS/. The armed forces of Ukraine carried out a total of 20 shelling attacks targeting the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) on Tuesday, in which eight civilians, including two children, were injured, the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Ukrainian war crimes said early on Wednesday.

According to the mission’s daily bulletin, posted on its official Telegram channel, a total of 104 munitions were used for these attacks, including 152mm and 155mm artillery shells and MLRS rockets.

The Ukrainian shelling targeted Gorlovka, Donetsk, Makeyevka and Yasinovataya.

Eight civilians, including two children, were wounded as a result. A total of 11 houses and two civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged, the bulletin says.