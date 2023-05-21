US intelligence services behind provocation with Quran burning in Volgograd — source

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. The provocation with the desecration of the Quran in Volgograd was organized with the participation of US special services, a source in the Russian law enforcement agencies told TASS on Sunday.

"According to the available data, it is possible to trace the direct participation of American special services in the crime of desecration of a Muslim shrine," he said. The source recalled that "the Ukrainian regime, including its special services, work under the full control of American and British special agencies, including on the preparation and implementation of terrorist attacks and sabotage on the territory of the Russian Federation."

"Therefore, they are equally responsible for the crimes committed," the source pointed out.

Earlier, it was reported that a man was detained in Russia’s Volgorod Region for burning the Quran at the request of the Ukrainian Security Service. He pleaded guilty and said that he did it in order to incite discord "between Christians and Muslims", according to a video distributed by Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB).