DONETSK, May 21. /TASS/. A teenager born in 2010 was wounded on Sunday morning as a result of Ukrainian shelling of Donetsk’s Kiev district of Donetsk, city mayor Alexey Kulemzin reported.

"In the settlement of Tretiy Vostochny on Tikhoy Street, a shell of the Ukrainian Nazis (the Ukrainian military - TASS) hit one of the houses in the private sector. A boy born in 2010 was wounded," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Earlier, Kulemzin reported that Ukrainian forces shelled this area from large-caliber artillery guns. According to the DPR mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center on issues related to Ukraine's war crimes (JCCC), the Ukrainian forces on Sunday fired five shells of NATO 155 mm caliber on the Kiev and Kuibyshev districts.