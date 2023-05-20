Kiev regime’s troops bombard DPR 37 times over past day — mission

DONETSK, May 21. /TASS/. The Kiev regime’s troops bombarded the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) 37 times over the past day, four civilians were reported to be wounded, the DPR mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center on Ukraine’s War Crimes stated on early Sunday.

In the past 24 hours, the DPR mission registered bombardments in the Donetsk area by the Ukrainian forces that used multiple-launch rocket systems as well as 152mm and 155mm artillery guns. As a whole, the Ukrainian military fired 148 munitions against DPR, the mission reported on its Telegram channel.

The Kiev regime’s troops bombarded DPR’s populated areas of Aleksandrovka, Vladimirovka, Gorlovka, Donetsk, Makeyevka, Ozeryanovka and Yasinovataya.

Four civilians in Makeyevka and Vladimirovka sustained wounds as a result of the shelling. Two residential houses in Aleksandrovka were damaged.

A total of 48 shelling attacks on the DPR territory were registered on May 19.