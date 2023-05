DONETSK, May 19. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces shelled the center of Donetsk from multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) on Friday night, law enforcement agencies in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) told TASS.

"The center of Donetsk came under fire from MLRS, according to preliminary estimations," the source said.

Earlier TASS reported about more than five explosions in the center of Donetsk.