Explosions heard in Kiev region

MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. Explosions were heard on Friday night in the Kiev region, Ukraine’s Strana publication reported.

According to the country’s official air raid alert portal, an air raid warning was declared in on Friday night in Kiev and several regions of Ukraine. Sirens were heard in the capital, Dnepropetrovsk, Kiev, Kharkov, and Chernigov regions, as well as in areas of the Zaporozhye region controlled by the Ukrainian authorities.

Earlier, Vesti reported about explosions in the Chernigov region.