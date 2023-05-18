Ukrainian troops fire more than 50 munitions at Donetsk in past day — mayor

DONETSK, May 18. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops shelled Donetsk and its outskirts nine times on Thursday, firing a total of 54 munitions, city Mayor Alexey Kulemzin reported, citing data from the Joint Control and Coordination Center for issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes.

According to the JCCC, Donetsk and its suburbs "came under fire from Ukrainian Nazis and foreign mercenaries nine times between 9:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m. on May 18," the mayor wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, Ukrainian forces fired 44 shells of 152 mm and 155 mm caliber and 10 rockets from multiple rocket launchers towards the Kievsky, Kirov, Kuibyshev and Petrovsky districts of Donetsk, as well as its suburbs in Aleksandrovka, Yelenovka and Staromikhailovka during the day. Four houses and four apartment buildings were damaged in the residential sector as well as a clinic and several personal automobiles, Kulemzin noted.