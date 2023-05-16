20 rockets fired by Ukrainian troops at Donetsk’s suburb

DONETSK, May 16. /TASS/. Twenty rockets were fired by Ukrainian troops from multiple rocket launchers at Donetsk’s suburb of Alexandrovka, the mission of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) to the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) for issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes said on Tuesday.

"A shelling attack by Ukrainian troops on Alexandrovka was recorded. Twenty rockets were fired from multiple rocket launchers," it wrote on its Telegram channel.

According to the mission, forty-one shelling attacks on DPR’s settlements were staged by Ukrainian troops on Tuesday. As many as 253 shells and rockets were fired. Coming under shelling were the cities of Donetsk, Gorlovka, Makeyevka, Yasinovataya, Slexandrovka, Golmivsky, Krasny Partizan, Ozeryanovka, Panteleimonovka, and Zaitsevo. Fire was conducted from 152mm and 155mm artillery systems, multiple rocket launchers, and drones.