Nearly 90 miners trapped in two mines in Donbass after shelling attack by Ukrainian troops

DONETSK, May 15. /TASS/. Nearly 90 miners have been trapped in two mines in Donetsk following a shelling attack by Ukrainian troops which caused electricity outages, the ministry of coal and energy of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) said on Monday.

"Following another shelling attack on Donetsk at 2:47 p.m. local time, several high-voltage substations were cut off electricity <…> Electricity supplies interrupted to two coal mining enterprises. <…> According to preliminary data, there were 86 people inside the mines," it wrote on its Telegram channel.