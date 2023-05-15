Passerby killed, three guards injured in assassination attempt on acting LPR police chief

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. /TASS/. A passerby was killed in an attempted assassination of Igor Kornet, Acting Interior Minister of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), in downtown Lugansk, while three security guards suffered serious injuries, a law enforcement official told TASS on Monday.

"As a result of an attempt on the life of Igor Kornet, a civilian was killed who happened to be passing by the scene at the time the explosion went off. Three members of the [acting interior] minister's security detail were injured and are now in grave condition," the source said.

The assassination attempt occurred in downtown Lugansk earlier on Monday. According to preliminary reports, a hand grenade was detonated in a barber shop. The minister was wounded and is now at the hospital in intensive care.