Acting LPR Interior Minister put in intensive care after assassination attempt in Lugansk

LUGANSK, May 15. /TASS/. Acting LPR Minister of the Interior Igor Kornet was put in an intensive care unit after an assassination attempt in downtown Lugansk, a source in regional law enforcement agencies told TASS.

"[He] is seriously injured. There was an assassination attempt. He is in an intensive care unit," the source said.

An explosion occurred in downtown Lugansk earlier on Monday. According to preliminary information, a hand grenade detonated inside a hair salon on Demekhina Street. Five people were reportedly injured, three of them - severely.