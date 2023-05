MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. Unknown malefactors placed explosives at electrical transmission towers in Klimovsk, Moscow Region, and bomb disposal specialists are now working at the site, law enforcement authorities told TASS on Monday.

"A box with wires going underground was found near some electrical transmission towers. In addition, a road passes nearby," the source said.

According to him, the bomb squad and Federal Security Service (FSB) officers are working at the scene.