LUGANSK, May 13. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces used "two Storm Shadow cruise missiles produced by the UK and France and one US-made ADM-160 MALD air defense missile" in the Lugansk shelling on Friday, the LPR’s mission to the Joint Center for Coordination and Control of issues related to Ukrainian war crimes said on Saturday.

Earlier reports said that the Ukrainian troops attacked Lugansk using two cruise missiles, presumably from the Grom missile system.