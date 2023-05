MELITOPOL, May 12. /TASS/. Persons involved in the explosion and electricity outages in Melitopol have been detained, the Zaporozhye Region emergencies services said on Friday.

"Persons involved in this incident have been detained," a spokesman said, providing no further details.

According to earlier reports, an explosion was heard in Melitopol on Friday evening. According to the city’s administration, three districts were left without electricity. Repair works are underway.