MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. A Boeing 737 plane headed from Ufa to Norilsk made an emergency landing in Norilsk on Thursday due to faulty landing gear, the Russian Investigative Committee said.

None of the 73 passengers and six crew members were hurt, it said.

The Boeing 737-800 plane’s tire on the right leg of the landing gear was deteriorated, according to preliminary data cited by the committee.

An investigation is underway.