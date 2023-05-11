Six adults, two children wounded in Ukrainian shelling of DPR

DONETSK, May 11. /TASS/. Eight civilians, including two children, sustained wounds on Thursday as a result of Ukrainian troops shelling populated localities in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the mission of the DPR at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues Related to Ukrainian War Crimes (JCCC) said.

"Donetsk (the Petrovsky district): at Tvardovsky Street, 4, a child, a girl born in 2019, three women born in 1940, 1966 and 1988, a man born in 1964 were injured. At Magnitnaya Street, 36, a woman born in 1963 was wounded," a statement on the mission’s Telegram channel said.

In Aleksandrovka, a girl born in 2010 and a man born in 1975 sustained wounds in the shelling.

The mission also reported destruction in some communities as a result of bombardments. Private residential buildings were damaged in Donetsk and Aleksandrovka, as well as a power transmission line in Gorlovka. In the Golmovsky settlement, shells hit apartment buildings, private houses and a gas pipeline.