C-4 explosives planned to be used for terror attacks in Belarus — Security Committee

MINSK, May 10. /TASS/. The individuals detained for plotting terrorist attacks in Belarus planned to use US-made C-4 explosives to carry out their crimes, a representative for the Belarusian State Security Committee (KGB) said on the ONT television channel on Wednesday.

"Our experts have established that they (the explosive devices - TASS) are plastic explosives and electric detonators, which are sufficient to assemble several explosive devices. The examination showed that the explosives are the C-4 plastic explosive substance manufactured in the US," the KGB representative said.

The TV program reported that all the young people detained in the case, who had already confessed, came into contact with the same Belarusian national, who is currently in Kiev.

"Having received an assignment from the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, he found the perpetrators in Belarus," the presenters said.

According to the TV channel, the parcels containing concealed explosives arrived in Belarus. There was enough to derail several trains or stage a terrorist attack on a crowd celebrating Victory Day on May 9, they said.

On Tuesday, Chairman of the Belarusian State Security Committee Ivan Tertel said that the individuals who had plans to commit terrorist attacks on the eve of May 9 had been detained in the country. According to Tertel, attempts to lure Belarusian youth into committing such crimes are commonplace.