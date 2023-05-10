Sabotage on Russian railroads ordered mainly by Ukrainian special services — official

MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. Kiev is the chief sponsor of sabotage on Russian infrastructure, as it tries to entice teenagers to commit such crimes by dangling money in front of them, taking advantage of their naivety and faith in impunity, Russian Security Council Deputy Secretary Alexander Grebenkin said in an interview with the Russian daily Rossiyskaya Gazeta on Wednesday.

"It was established that they were paid between 5,000 and 10,000 rubles (about $66 and $131) for sabotage, which, in fact, is a grave felony. The contractors were often representatives of Ukrainian special services and neo-Nazi groups," he stressed, speaking about the foiled acts of sabotage on railroads, in which young people, including minors, were involved.

Grebenkin pointed out that thus, "in fact, the lives of teenagers are being ruined, as because of their stupidity, sometimes they do not even realize the impending punishment," and "naively believe in the anonymity of preparations and impunity for committing a crime.".