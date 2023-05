MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 was registered on Wednesday off the coast of Japan, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported.

According to EMSC, the epicenter of the quake was located at a depth of 40 kilometers and some 83 kilometers to the northwest of the city of Joetsu, which has a population of about 204,000.

No casualties or damage to the infrastructure were reported. No tsunami warning was issued.