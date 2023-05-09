Kiev regime’s troops bombard DPR 45 times over past day — mission

DONETSK, May 10. /TASS/. The Kiev regime’s troops bombarded the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) 45 times over the past day, one civilian was reported to be wounded, the DPR mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center on Ukraine’s War Crimes stated on early Wednesday.

In the past 24 hours, the DPR mission registered bombardments in the Donetsk area by the Ukrainian forces that used multiple-launch rocket systems as well as 152mm and 155mm artillery guns. As a whole, the Ukrainian military fired 208 munitions against DPR, the mission reported on its Telegram channel.

The Kiev regime’s troops bombarded DPR’s populated areas of Donetsk, Gorlovka, Shirokaya Balka, Ozeryanovka, Yasinovataya, Makeyevka, Aleksandrovka, Yelenovka, Novopetrikovka, Oktyabrskoye, Vladimirovka.

As a result of the attacks a civilian was wounded, eight houses and one civilian infrastructure facility sustained damages.