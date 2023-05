PARIS, May 9. /TASS/. Arman Soldin, a journalist working for the French news agency Agence France-Presse (AFP), was killed near Artyomovsk (known as Bakhmut in Ukraine), the AFP reported on Tuesday.

Citing other reporters of the agency who were with Arman Soldin, the AFP said that he was killed during a rocket attack in the vicinity of Chasov Yar.

It is reported that Soldin was a photojournalist, who worked as a video coordinator in Ukraine since September 2022.