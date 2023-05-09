Civilians death toll over 4,500 in Donetsk Republic since last February — mission

DONETSK, May 9. /TASS/. More than 4,500 residents of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) lost their lives from the start of the escalation of the conflict in Donbass on February 17 of the last year, the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukrainian war crimes reported on Tuesday.

In total, 4,527 noncombatants suffered death in DPR, including 135 children, over 445 days of conflict escalation, the mission informed. 4,431 civilians were wounded, including 284 children, it noted.

More than ten thousand residential houses and more than two thousand and a half civilian infrastructural facilities suffered damage, the mission said.