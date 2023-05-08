Ukrainian army shelling Donetsk region - mission

DONETSK, May 9. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military opened fire thirty nine times against settlements of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in the past day and two noncombatants were wounded, the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukrainian war crimes reported on Tuesday.

According to data posted on the Telegram channel of the mission, the Ukrainian army made eighteen artillery attacks against Donetsk, seventeen attacks against Gorlovka, and four strikes against Yasinovataya. MLRS, 152 and 155 mm artillery pieces were used. A total of 214 munitions were fired.

Two noncombatants were wounded in Donetsk and Gorlovka. Eighteen residential houses and two civilian infrastructural facilities were damaged, he mission said.