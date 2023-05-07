Minister of Emergency Situations departs to Kurgan for wildfire extinguishing operation

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Russian Minister of Emergency Situations Alexander Kurenkov departed to Kurgan over numerous wildfire in the region, according to a TASS reporter.

He is being accompanied by specialists from the Ministry’s central apparatus. The will define the strategy for elimination of wildfires in the region.

"Wildfires have engulfed several settlements in Ural. The situation has become complicated. We depart to the Kurgan Region in order to assess the situation locally, focus the necessary forces, consider all risks and factors in order to promptly overcome this complicated situation," Kurenkov said.

Massive wildfires sparked in a number of settlements in the Kurgan regions. A total of 3 people died and 6 were hospitalized with burns. A criminal case over negligence charges has been initiated. Over 40 buildings have been destroyed by fire in 4 settlements. A total of 765 local residents have been evacuated.