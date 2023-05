MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Wildfires have destroyed 32 houses in four populated localities in the Kurgan Region, the emergency services told TASS on Sunday.

"In all, as a result of raging wildfires, in the settlements of Ivankovo, Kotskoye and Yuldus as well as in the Ploskaya village, the blazes destroyed 32 houses," the source said.