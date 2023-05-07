Firefighters curb threat of fire spreading to populated localities in Sverdlovsk Region

YEKATERINBURG, May 7. /TASS/. Specialists from the Emergencies Ministry have eliminated the threat of large-scale wildfires spreading to populated localities, the press service of the agency’s regional directorate reported on Sunday.

"Thanks to coordinated and intensive work by all firefighters in the Middle Urals, it was possible to eliminate the threat of fires spreading to populated localities. Some 2,802 people and 537 units of equipment continue the firefighting effort, including 437 personnel and 98 units of special equipment from the Russian Emergencies Ministry," its statement said.