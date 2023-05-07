Russia’s FSB thwarts Ukrainian drone attack on airfield in Ivanovo Region — statement

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) and the Interior Ministry have thwarted a drone attack on an airfield in the Ivanovo Region, the FSB said in a statement.

"The FSB, acting together with the Russian Interior Ministry, thwarted an attempt to carry out an act of sabotage, masterminded by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, against the Severny airfield in the Ivanovo Region, which was supposed to involve drones filled with explosives," the statement reads.

The perpetrators planned to target A-50 early warning and control aircraft, the FSB added.

"In conducting active search measures in Russia, a sabotage group was exposed, which was supervised by Ukrainian security officers. The group’s members planned to use an Aeroprakt A-32 light aircraft to deliver improvised explosive devices from the Blistova settlement in Ukraine’s Chernigov Region," the statement added.

The aircraft’s pilot and the sabotage group’s members recruited by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry were detained after landing in Russia’s Tula Region during the handover of explosive devices. A search is underway for other members of the group.