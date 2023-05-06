Twelve in hospital after theme park ride accident in Orenburg – health authorities

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Out of the 20 injured in an emergency at a carousel in Orenburg’s park twelve had to be hospitalized, the region’s Health Minister Tatyana Savinova said in a video uploaded to her Telegram channel.

"Of the 20 injured 12 are currently in hospitals and 8 others are undergoing outpatient treatment, because their injuries are minor and their treatment in hospital is not required," she said.

Among the 12 hospitalized there are 6 children.

"One female patient, an adult, 27 years old, is in an extremely serious condition. She has already been fully examined and is in intensive care. Surgical treatment will be required in due time," Savinova explained.

A 10-year-old is also in serious condition.

"Preparations for neurosurgical intervention are underway," she said. Ten patients are in moderate condition.