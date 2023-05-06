Man detained for blowing up Prilepin’s car says he had orders from Kiev’s secret services

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. The man detained after the bomb attack against the car of Russian writer Zakhar Prilepin has confessed that he had been acting on orders from Ukraine’s secret services, the Investigative Committee’s press-service told the media.

"The Investigative Committee is probing into Alexander Permyakov’s involvement in the attempt on Zakhar Prilepin’s life. The suspect has been detained. He confessed that he had been acting on instructions from Ukrainian secret services," the news release reads. The man testified that he had activated the bomb remotely.

"Permyakov planted an explosive device on the road on the way of Zakhar Prilepin's car and activated it remotely. After that he fled from the scene, but was detained by law enforcement officers as he emerged from the woods near another locality," the IC said.

The agency also noted that experts had taken wipe samples from the hands and clothes of the detainee for examination.

On Saturday morning, an explosive device went off in an Audi Q7 carrying Zakhar Prilepin. The incident occurred in the village of Pionersky, the Nizhny Novgorod Region.

The writer was wounded and his driver killed. There were no other victims, the police said.

A criminal case was launched under article 205 of the Criminal Code (an act of terrorism). Law enforcement officials told TASS that a sabotage group might have been behind the attack.