No casualties reported in oil refinery fire in Krasnodar Region

KRASNODAR, May 5. /TASS/. According to preliminary data, no casualties were reported in a fire at the Ilsky oil refinery in the Krasnodar Region in southwestern Russia, the local emergencies services told reporters on Friday.

The fire at the oil refinery, the second in the past two days, was liquidated on an area of 60 square meters before firefighters arrived.

On Thursday, a diesel fuel reservoir caught fire on an area of 400 square meters at the Ilsky oil refinery located in the Seversky district of the Krasnodar Region. There were no casualties, nor any threat to the population. The fire was extinguished.

The Russian Investigative Committee said the fire might have been caused by an unidentified drone attack.