Kiev troops fire 456 munitions towards DPR over past day, 7 civilians injured

DONETSK, May 5. /TASS/. Over the past 24 hours, the armed forces of Ukraine fired a total of 456 munitions towards populated areas in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), killing one civilian, the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes said early on Friday.

According to the mission’s daily bulletin, a total of 81 shelling attacks with the use of 155mm, 155mm and 122mm artillery munitions, as well as multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS), were carried out in the reported period.

Seven people, including one child born in 2017, were injured as a result of these attacks. 17 houses were damaged.

The attacks targeted Aleksandrovka, Vladimirovka, Gorlovka, Donetsk, Yegorovka, Yelenovka Makeyevka, Mikhailovka, Nikolskoye, Novoselovka Vtoraya, Petrovskoye, Stepnoye, Shirokaya Balka, Yakovlevka and Yasinovataya.