Seven killed in shooting in Serbian village

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. At least seven people were killed in the shooting in the Serbian village of Dubona in the Mladenovac municipality late on Thursday, the Vecernje novosti newspaper reported.

A total of 13 people, including children, were injured.

According to the newspaper’s sources, the suspect has been surrounded by police forces, but refuses to lay down his weapons and keeps shooting at officers who are trying to detain him.

This is the second mass shooting incident in Serbia this week. On May 3, a teenager opened fire at fellow students at a school in Belgrade, killing nine: eight schoolchildren and a security guard. Six children and one teacher were injured and are now in hospital. According to Serbian media reports, the 13-year-old shooter came to the school with two Molotov cocktails and two handguns. Belgrade’s police chief said the boy had pre-planned the attack.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said the shooter will be admitted to a mental clinic. A three-day mourning period has been declared in the country.