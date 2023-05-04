DPR reports three Ukrainian shelling attacks after midnight on Friday

DONETSK, May 5. /TASS/. The armed forces of Ukraine shelled three populated areas in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) after midnight on Friday, the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes said.

The mission said that 14 NATO-standard 152mm shells were fired in the reported period.

Kiev troops shelled the Kirovsky district of Donetsk at 00:40 a.m. Moscow time, Vladimirovka at 00:20 a.m. Moscow time and Mikhailovka at 1:30 a.m. Moscow time.