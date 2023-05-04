Wildfire in Tyumen Region’s Uspenka spreads to 13 residential buildings

MOSCOW, May 4. /TASS/. A wildfire in the Tyumen Region engulfed 13 residential buildings in the settlement of Uspenka; a total of 45 low-mobility people from the nursing home and 370 children from the mental health dispensary have been evacuated over safety concerns, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia told TASS Thursday.

"When the first firefighter crews arrived to the call, they witnessed a crown wildfire. Strong wind gusts spread it to 13 residential building. A total of 79 people were preemptively evacuated from residential buildings located near the woods, as well as 45 low-mobility people from the nursing home and 370 children from the mental health dispensary," the press office said.

The Ministry added that the firefighting operation currently involves 200 people and 50 vehicles, including 2 Mi-8 helicopters.