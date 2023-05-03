Over 70 shelling attacks by Ukrainian troops reported in DPR during day

DONETSK, May 4. /TASS/. Seventy-six shelling attacks by Ukrainian troops were reported in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) during the past day, with 360 shells being fired, the DPR’s mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) for issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes said on Thursday.

"During the day, the mission reported 76 shelling attacks by Ukrainian troops," it wrote on its Telegram channel.

According to the mission, Ukrainian troops used 122mm, 152mm, and 155mm artillery systems and multiple rocket launchers to shell the cities of Alexandrovka, Vladimirovka, Gorlovka, Donetsk, Yegorovka, Makeyevka, Mineralnoye, Mikhailovka, Mopsin, Nikolskoye, Novobakhmutovka, Novoselovka, Sladkoye, Shirokaya Balka, and Yasinovatay.

Three civilians were wounded, six houses were damaged.