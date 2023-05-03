Russian national charged in US in bank card fraud case

NEW YORK, May 3. /TASS/. The US government has charged Russian national Denis Kulkov with fraud and money laundering, the US Department of Justice said in a statement on Wednesday.

The statement said Kulkov, who now resides in Russia, set up the Try2Check platform in 2005. According to the US Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York, the service catered to cybercriminals who used it to check stolen credit cards. Try2Check helped to process "at minimum tens of millions of card numbers every year."

"The US government worked with partners in Germany and Austria to take offline Try2Check’s websites," the statement said.

The Russian was indicted on four counts, including access device fraud, computer intrusion and money laundering.

The US Department of State has issued a $10 million reward for information "leading to the defendant’s capture," the statement said. If convicted, Kulkov faces 20 years in jail, according to the statement.