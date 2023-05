SOCHI, May 3. /TASS/. An airliner headed from Istanbul to Moscow made an emergency landing in Sochi due to equipment malfunction, a representative of the Sochi airport told TASS on Wednesday.

"It landed safely at 4:57 pm," the person said.

The airline is studying options to send the passengers on to their destination, the person said.

The Russian Investigative Committee said it is looking into the incident. "There were 44 people onboard. No one was hurt," it said in a statement.