BELGRADE, May 3. /TASS/. A teenager, 14, opened fire on his peers in a middle school in central Belgrade on Wednesday and killed at least nine people, the Vecernje Novosti reported.

According to the newspaper, the seventh grader first shot the security guard, and then eight students who were in the hallway.

It also noted that there are wounded who are now in critical condition. According to Vecernje Novosti, the shooter may have been under the influence of drugs.