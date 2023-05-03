Kiev troops resume shelling of Donetsk after four-hour pause

DONETSK, May 3. /TASS/. The armed forces of Ukraine have resumed their shelling of Donetsk early on Wednesday after a four-hour pause, the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes said.

Three 155mm artillery shells were fired towards the administrative center of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) at 03:00 a.m. Moscow time, targeting the city’s Kuibyshevsky district.

The previous shelling of Donetsk occurred at 10:55 p.m. Moscow time on May 2.

Besides, four Ukrainian shelling attacks were registered on the DPR territory on Wednesday.

Kiev troops shelled Sladkoye at 00:10 a.m. Moscow time, Vasilyevka at 00:50 a.m. Moscow time, Stepnoye at 01:35 a.m. Moscow time and Shevchenko at 02:40 a.m. Moscow time. A total of 19 152mm, 155mm and 122mm artillery shells were fired in the reported period.

A total of 75 Ukrainian shelling attacks, in which one civilian was killed, were registered on the DPR territory on May 2.