Engine, 20 cars go off rails in Bryansk region — RZD

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. A freight engine and 20 cars went of the rails in Russia’s Bryansk region; no one was hurt, Russian Railways (RZD) said on Tuesday.

"At 7:47 p.m. today, a railroad engine and around 20 cars derailed at the Snezhetskaya-Belye Berega one-track railway section in the Bryansk Region as a result of illegal meddling in the operation of railway transport," it said. "Railway traffic along this section has been suspended."

The accident was not followed by a fire.

"An operations headquarters has been set up to deal with the aftermaths of the accident," RZD added.