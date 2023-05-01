Train derailed near Bryansk was formed in Belarus — transport ministry

MINSK, May 1. /TASS/. The freight train that derailed in the Bryansk Region, was formed at the Belarusian Railway, the press service of the republic’s Ministry of Transport and Communications reported on Monday.

"Today at 10:17 a.m. at the 136th kilometer of the Unecha-Rassukha block 50 meters from the freight train No. 2528 formed at the Belarusian Railway an unidentified explosive device went off," the report said. The train started from the station of Gomel and was to arrive at the station of Bryansk. "The train had 78 cars. As a result of the explosion eight cars [and the locomotive] derailed. The locomotive crew was not affected," the press service noted.

Earlier on Monday Governor of the Bryansk Region Alexander Bogomaz said that an unidentified explosive device had gone off at the 136th kilometer of the Bryansk-Unecha railroad, derailing the locomotive of a freight train and fueling a fire. No casualties were reported.