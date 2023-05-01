Ukrainian army’s attack on Mikhailovka kills two civilians, 14 people wounded — official

MELITOPOL, May 1. /TASS/. Two civilians were killed and another 14 were wounded as a result of an attack by the Ukrainian armed forces on Mikhailovka in the Zaporozhye Region, chairman of the We Are Together with Russia movement Vladimir Rogov told TASS on Monday.

"Two people died and 14 were wounded," he said when asked about casualties as a result of the shelling.

Earlier on Monday the Ukrainian military opened fire on Mikhailovka several times, with a schoolhouse and several buildings seriously damaged.