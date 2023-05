MOSCOW, May 1. /TASS/. Russian assault units continued to eliminate Ukrainian troops in the western part of Artyomovsk (known as Bakhmut in Ukraine), Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Monday.

Commenting on the continued operation in the Donetsk area, he said, "The airborne troops support the actions by assault units as they hamper the activity of Ukrainian units on the flanks.".