MOSCOW, May 1. /TASS/. Battlegroup Center’s artillery eliminated up to 140 targets belonging to the Ukrainian military in the Krasny Liman area, Spokesman for Russia’s Battlegroup Center Alexander Savchuk reported on Monday.

In the Krasny Liman direction, artillery from the battlegroup Center struck up to 140 enemy’s targets," Savchuk said.

Reconnaissance groups of the battlegroup Center have detected positions of Ukrainian army’s 81st separate air mobile brigade and 58th motorized infantry brigade and as a result of the artillery fire the enemy sustained losses both in manpower and in military hardware, Savchuk stated.

Moreover, Russian Su-34 and Su-25 combat aircraft delivered precise strikes on strongholds of Ukrainian nationalist fighters.