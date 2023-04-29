Ukrainian armed forces shell DPR 48 times in a day, 12 civilians wounded — DPR mission

DONETSK, April 30. /TASS/. Over the past day, the Ukrainian armed forces fired 18 times at the settlements of the People’s Republic of Donetsk (DPR), firing 237 munitions, as a result of which 12 civilians were wounded. The DPR mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center on issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes (JCCC) announced this on Telegram overnight into Sunday.

According to the data posted in the Telegram channel of the representative office, 48 shellings were recorded by the Ukrainian armed forces from cannon artillery of 122, 152 and 155 mm caliber, as well as from multiple launch rocket systems. The following settlements came under fire: Aleksandrovka, Vasilievka, Vladimirovka, Verkhnetoretsky, Gorlovka, Donetsk, Yegorovka, Krasny Partizan, Nikolsky, Yakovlevka and Yasinovataya.

As a result of the shelling, 12 civilians were injured, 40 residential buildings and 2 civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged, the report says.

On April 28, the Kiev security forces carried out 47 attacks.