DONETSK, April 29. /TASS/. Two civilians were killed in Ukrainian shelling of Yasinovataya and two more were wounded, Mayor Dmitry Shevchenko wrote on his Telegram channel on Saturday.

"Today, four local residents were affected by the shelling of Yasinovataya. Two of them (a woman born in 1973 and a man born in 1978) were killed. Two more men (born in 1966 and 1970) suffered wounds," said the mayor of the city of Yasinovataya, located north of Donetsk.