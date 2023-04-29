Ukrainian forces hit Donetsk — DPR defense structures

DONETSK, April 29. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces shelled Donetsk’s Leninsky district, presumably from a HIMARS multiple rocket launcher (MLRS), on Saturday, the defense structures of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) told TASS.

"It was supposedly HIMARS on the Leninsky district. About three rockets," the spokesman said.

The DPR mission at the Joint Center on Control and Coordination of Issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes reported that the shelling, in which two rockets were launched from an MLRS, was conducted from Memrik. However, the mission did not specify the type of the MLRS.

Earlier, the defense structures reported that air defenses were operating in the Donetsk sky.