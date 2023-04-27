Nine people wounded in Yakutia as result of gas blowout during well servicing

YAKUTSK, April 27. /TASS/. A gas blowout followed by gas-air mixture ignition during well servicing left nine people wounded in Yakutia, according to preliminary estimates, the press service of the local general office of the Russian Emergencies Ministry reported on Thursday.

"On April 27, the General Office of the Russian Emergencies Ministry in the Sakha Republic (Yakutia) received a report that a gas blowout occurred followed by gas-air mixture ignition at a gas production field 6 kilometers away from Taas-Yuryakh of the Mirninsk District during well servicing. As a result, preliminarily nine people were sounded," the report said.