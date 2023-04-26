Ukrainian troops fire 201 munitions towards DPR over past day

DONETSK, April 27. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces attacked populated areas in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) 36 times over the past 24 hours, which left three civilians wounded, the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes reported overnight into Thursday.

According to figures released on the mission’s Telegram channel, 36 attacks with the use of 152mm and 155mm artillery shells, multiple-launch rocket systems and unmanned strike aircraft were registered. Aleksandrovka, Vasilyevka, Verkhnetoretskoye, Vladimirovka, Donetsk, Makeyevka, Mineralnoye, Panteleymonovka and Yasinovataya were attacked. A total of 201 munitions were fired.

Three civilians were injured, as well as 11 residential buildings and one civil infrastructure facility were damaged as a result, according to the report.