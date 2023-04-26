Causes of fire at Russian Center in Nicosia being determined — ambassador

NIKOSIA, April 26. /TASS/. No casualties have been reported as a result of the fire in the Russian Center for Science and Culture in Nicosia, and the circumstances around the incident are now being established, Russian ambassador to Cyprus Murat Zyazikov told TASS.

"Thank God, there are no casualties, the fire has been localized. Everyone managed to get out of the building in time," said the diplomat, who is now at the site, "Later, it will become clearer what happened, but now different theories are being looked at." According to the embassy, the fire has been extinguished.

In turn, a representative of the local fire department told TASS that "the causes of the fire in the Russian Center for Science and Culture are now being established."

As Alina Radchenko, head of the Russian Center, told TASS earlier, "two loud blasts" took place, after which a wall and the roof caught fire. All the visitors were evacuated, and the building was cordoned off. According to Radchenko, the witnesses said that "Molotov cocktails were thrown into the building."

The building housing the Russian Center for Science and Culture in Nicosia was built in 1978.